CM KCR reopens Sri Parvathavardhini Sametha Ramalingeshwara temple at Yadadri

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:37 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Hyderabad/ Yadadri: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao participated in the reopening of Sri Parvathavardhini Sametha Ramalingeshwara temple, located atop Yadadri adjacent to the recently reopened Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Along with his wife Shobha on Monday, the Chief Minister participated in ‘Mahakumbhabhisheka Mahotsavam’ and performed Abhishekam to the principal deity of Sri Ramalingeshwara Spatikalingam. The couple also took part in the Mahapurnahuti conducted as part of Shivalaya Mahakumbhabhishekam at Yagashala.

The priests performed Gurtanysam, consecration of Ramalingeshwara Swami statue and Mahakumbhabhishekam. Ashtabandhanam, Prana Pratishtha, Pratishtanga Homam, Aghora mantra Homam, Dikdevata Kshetrapala Baliharanam and Kalasha pratisha were performed religiously by the priests. Earlier, Chandrashekhar Rao and his wife Shobha were welcomed at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple by the temple priests with ‘Purnakumbham’ amid chanting vedic hymns. The couple performed special puja in sanctum sanctorum and received blessings from the priests.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, Government whip G Sunitha Reddy, MP J Santosh Kumar, former Minister M Narasimhulu, and other elected representatives and officials also participated in the ceremony.

High security for CM’s visit to Yadadri

Police made elaborate security arrangements for visit of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to Yadadri on Monday. On his way to Yadadri, the Chief Minister stopped at Vasalamarri for couple of minutes and asked the surpanch of the village Pogula Anjaiah to come along with him in his convoy. He inquired the sarpanch about the progress of development works at vasalamarri.

As the Chief Minister arrived to Yadadri from Erravalli by road, the police made fool proof security along with the route. The police arrested the auto drivers, who were staging protest for the last few days against the decision of the temple authorities not to allow auto rickshaws on to the hill shrine and shifted them to Yadagirigutta police station as a precautionary measure.