CM KCR reviews Palamuru-Rangareddy project in first meeting at new Secretariat

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:56 PM, Mon - 1 May 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, in his first meeting at the new Secretariat, is holding a review on the implementation of the Palamuru Rangareddy Liftment Project and the progress of the works undertaken as part of the project.

The Chief Minister will also be reviewing the canal works from Karivena and Uddandapur reservoirs to Narayanpur, Kodangal and Vikarabad during the meeting, according to officials.

Ministers S Niranjan Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, MLC Challa Venkatram Reddy; MPs Potuganti Ramulu, Manne Srinivas Reddy, Ranjith Reddy, MLAs Mari Janardhan Reddy, Kale Yadayah and Alla Venkateshwar Reddy are present.

Among officials, Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar, CM OSD Sridhar Rao Deshpande, ENC A Muralidhar Rao, Advisor (Lift Irrigation) Pentareddy, Mission Bhagiratha ENC G Krupakar Reddy, public representatives from erstwhile Mahabubnagar and Ranga Reddy districts and others are also attending the review meeting.