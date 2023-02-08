CM KCR sanctions Rs 100 crore for Kondagattu temple development

Jagtial: The State government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the development of the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple under the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund. Special Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao issued orders in this regard on Tuesday.

During his recent visit to the district, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had promised to develop the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple by allocating Rs 100 crore. Keeping his promise, Rs 100 crore was sanctioned for welfare and development activities in connection with the temple.

Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar, in a statement, thanked the Chief Minister for the allocation. He also came down heavily on Karimnagar MP and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, pointing out that he had failed to get even a single rupee sanctioned from the Centre for the development of the constituency. Instead of provoking people in the name of Hindutva, the MP should bring funds for the development of Karimnagar, he said.