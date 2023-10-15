CM KCR sets BRS poll campaign rolling for third term; releases manifesto

CM KCR appealed to the people not to get diverted from the path of progress because of parties misleading them with lavish promises without the support of implementable plans and programmes

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:18 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addressing a massive public meeting at Husnabad.

Hyderabad: Launching one of his most crucial missions, that of ensuring a third consecutive term for his government, Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday released the BRS manifesto that promises more quality of life for every section of the society and also set the party’s election campaign in motion by addressing a massive public meeting at Husnabad.

The Chief Minister, who earlier addressed party candidates and handed over B-Forms to 51 of them at Telangana Bhavan, set out on his campaign pledging to push the Telangana growth story as a national agenda soon.

Addressing his maiden election rally for the November 30 elections at Husnabad, his favourite venue from where he sounded the poll bugle for earlier successful elections as well, he appealed to the people not to get diverted from the path of progress because of parties misleading them with lavish promises without the support of implementable plans and programmes.

The State has been surging ahead for the last nine and a half years and has emerged as number one in respect of every growth indicator and it should not be given into the hands of those who have been praying for ‘one chance’. Any backward stroke at this juncture could cost the growth momentum of the State and prove costly, he said.

“This is the place where from I addressed the first public meeting while launching the election campaign in 2018 and the party was rewarded with 88 seats. As desired by all, I preferred to set out from the same venue this time too,” he said, exuding confidence that the BRS would receive an overwhelming mandate for the third consecutive time.

Stating that the BRS manifesto was intended to reach out to every section in need of support, he said the message should reach every one. Attributing the Telangana growth story to sustained efforts put in after attaining Statehood, he said the outcome owed to several spells of brainstorming by roping in experts and economists from within the State and outside. Telangana was now number one in terms of per capita income, electricity consumption, water supply and had a novel industrial policy. Despite no cooperation from the Centre, the State could made rapid strides, he said, also pointing out how opposition parties were attempting to stall works on crucial State projects.

“We must win the elections improving the tally to 95 to 105 seats this time to lead the country on the path of growth,” he said, recalling that one particular party that was begging for one chance now should realise that the people had voted it into power more than 10 times, but it had left the State in the lurch.

The dark days of the past were still fresh in the memory of every person in Telangana. The power situation was so grim that failing power transformers left farmers in depression and deprival. Getting transformers repaired was an arduous task those days and many farmers used to lose a fortune on them.

He expressed happiness over the present day situation of crops as he could take stock of the transformation while flying down to Husnabad in a chopper. Vast tracts of land surrounding Husnabad today were lying verdant with lush green crops under the water sources full to their capacity. Three to four check-dams had come up on the local stream reviving the fortunes of all, he said.

In addition to this, four more sources were supplementing irrigation to over one lakh acres. The ground water levels were also up ever since works on the Mahasamudram Gandi were completed. Where drinking water supply was concerned, Mission Bhagiratha had helped in addressing the big thirst.

In an obvious reference to political parties that were craving for power in the State, he said they had no idea where the water was sourced from and how it was reaching every household with unfailing regularity for the last five years.

Chandrashekhar Rao said he wanted every MLA to ensure that tapped water supply was ensured to every family. “If any woman is found trekking for the sake of a pot of water, the elected representative concerned better step down,” he said.

The Chief Minister assured that the Gouravelli project would be completed within five to six months after the election to give more water to the area, stating that it was his personal responsibility. The seepage from the Shenigaram medium irrigation project across the Siddipet stream would also be attended to soon.

The renovation of the Veerabhadra Swamy temple, the venue of the famous Kothakonda Jatara, would be taken up soon. He appealed to the people once again to make informed decisions while voting and sounded a caution against being carried away by false promises of Opposition parties.

“Your decision will decide not only your own fate, but even the fate of your mandal and district. Do not go by the advice of someone as he may have an agenda of his own. Make your own decision taking into account the transformation the State has seen under the BRS rule,” he said.

Also Read KCR assures continuation of development, welfare programmes