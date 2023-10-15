KCR assures continuation of development, welfare programmes

Speaking after releasing the party manifesto at Telangana Bhavan, he recalled the early days of the State formation when the BRS government faced multiple challenges in the form of migration, lack of irrigation and drinking water, power crisis and other issues.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:12 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Hyderabad: The BRS will continue all its existing policies as well as ongoing welfare and development programmes in Telangana upon returning to power for the third consecutive term. BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said, reaffirming the party’s commitment to support and enhance the government’s initiatives appropriately, apart from coming up with new initiatives to propel the State’s growth further.

“But the BRS government meticulously devised a plethora of schemes to address the practical needs of the people. Many of these initiatives, such as Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak, residential welfare schools, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, and overseas education scholarships, were all born from extensive deliberations and were not part of any election plan or manifesto,” he said.

He emphasised that the BRS party’s actions exceeded its promises, with approximately 90 percent of the schemes originating from practical considerations rather than electoral promises. The BRS government had implemented the best policies pertaining to economy, power, drinking water supply, irrigation, agriculture, Dalit, welfare, education, health, industrial growth and housing.

Reiterating the State government’s commitment to welfare of marginalised communities, including Dalits, tribals, minorities, and BCs (Backward Class), he said while the previous Congress governments spent Rs.970 crore in 10 years for minority welfare, the BRS government spent Rs.12,000 crore in nine and a half years.

Commending the State government’s track record of maintaining peace and harmony, creating a secular atmosphere for people of all faiths, he recalled that the Muslim community in Hyderabad had voluntarily withdrawn their Milad-un-Nabi rally recently and paved way for peaceful Ganesh immersion procession as both events fell on the same day.

The Chief Minister also asserted his commitment to the welfare of Dalits. He declared that the Dalit Bandhu scheme, which provides financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to every eligible Dalit family, would continue till meaningful progress was achieved within the Dalit community.

He also highlighted the historic neglect of tribal communities, affirming that the government had extended administrative support through creation of new tribal gram panchayats. Additionally, several initiatives, including issuing of the Podu land pattas, the implementation of Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima for tribal farmers, and the provision of 10 percent reservations for tribals, have benefited the ST population in the State.

Chandrashekhar Rao appreciated the role of the backward classes through the practice of their traditional occupations. To support them, he explained that the State government was implementing caste-specific initiatives like sheep and fishling distribution, propelling Telangana to a leading position in meat production and growth in other sectors, strengthening rural economy. He stated that the State government was also supporting the BC students to pursue higher studies through residential welfare schools and scholarships.