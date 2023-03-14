CM KCR striving for welfare of Dalits, says Indrakaran Reddy

Indrakaran Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving for the welfare of weaker and marginalized communities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy lays the foundation stone to a SC community hall at Budhavarpet in Nirmal on Tuesday

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said the Dalit Bandhu scheme was introduced aiming at financial empowerment of weaker sections and providing permanent livelihood.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for a SC community hall in Budhavarpet village here on Tuesday.

Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving for the welfare of weaker and marginalized communities.

Accordingly, Dalit Bandhu scheme was introduced to transform the lives of Dalits. The scheme is helping many Dalits to become entrepreneurs. Gone are those days when Dalits were eking out a living through daily wages, he said.

The minister said 1,100 units were granted to Nirmal Assembly constituency and a similar number of Dalit families would directly be benefitted through the innovative initiative.

He advised officials to extend their cooperation to the beneficiaries to venture into fields based on their choice and experience. He told the beneficiaries to consider scope of profits and marketing opportunities before finalizing a unit.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of indulging in divisive politics, the Minister said BJP was ignoring Dalits and weaker sections.

He asked as to why the party did not name the new Parliament after Ambedkar if it had any consideration towards Dalits and demanded that the Parliament be named after Ambedkar.

Later, the Minister and BRS district president Vittal Reddy, along Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik, convened a meeting with party cadre in Nirmal. They discussed chalking out an action plan to be followed in the coming four months.