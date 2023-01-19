Tamil Nadu delegation praises Dalit Bandhu

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:16 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Tamil Nadu MLA doing gym in Rukmapur Social Welfare Sainik School on Thursday.

Karimnagar: A delegation from Tamil Nadu, including MLAs and officials, was full of praise for the Dalit Bandhu scheme being implemented in the State. They also appreciated other welfare schemes being implemented for the benefit of different sections of the society.

The six member team, including two MLAs, arrived in the district to study the implementation of Dalit Bandhu as well as the SC Sub-plan. As part of their two-day study tour, they visited different units in Karimnagar on the first day on Thursday. Before starting the visit, the team also met BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

The Minister explained to the team the benefits being provided to dalits under the Dalit Bandhu scheme. Impressed by the concept of the scheme, the MLAs appreciated the efforts being made by the Telangana government as well as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for empowerment of dalits in the State.

Besides Dalit Bandhu, all schemes being implemented in Telangana for the welfare of the public were also good, they opined.

They visited Rukmapur Sainik School in Choppadandi mandal and also two Dalit Bandhu units – the American Tourister luggage bag store and Jaya Diagnostics – in Karimnagar town. The team is scheduled to visit more units in Huzurabad constituency on Friday.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) party MLAs Sinthnai Selvan (Kattumarnarkoil constituency) and SS Balaji (Tiruporur segment), Executive Director of Cornerstone, Chennai, Dr Richard Devadoss, Social Awareness Society for Youth (SASY) State Coordinator Murugappan and Executive Director Dr VA Ramesh Nathan and Social Watch, Tamil Nadu, Executive Director Fr. Kumar visited the Dalit Bandhu units.