Siddipet: Dalits hail CM K Chandrashekhar Rao for Dalit Bandhu

With the State Cabinet resolving to grant Dalit Bandhu to 1.30 lakh dalits this year, the Dalit community organised various programmes hailing the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao across Siddipet district

06:58 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Dalits are peforming Palabhishekham at the portriat of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Siddipet on Friday.

Siddipet: The dalit community in Siddipet hailed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his efforts to uplift the community.

With the State Cabinet resolving to grant Dalit Bandhu to 1.30 lakh dalits this year, the community organised various programmes hailing the Chief Minister across Siddipet district on Friday.

Dalit leaders performed Palabishekham on portraits of Chandrashekhar Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao at Dr Ambedkar Statue in Siddipet town. Dalit leader Dabbeta Srinivas said the community would remain indebted to Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Chief Minister for his committed efforts for the empowerment of Dalits in the State.

The shepherd community also organised a programme thanking the Chief Minister for granting funds for the second phase of subsidised sheep distribution. The Brahmin community also hailed the government for its decision to build choultries in Kashi as well as Sabarimala.