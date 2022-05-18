CM KCR terms Centre releasing funds directly to gram panchayats a petty practice

Published Date - 01:51 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao miffed over the union government releasing funds directly to rural local bodies surpassing the State governments for implementing certain programmes. He felt that the Centre’s actions cannot be justified as it indicated that the Centre does not trust the States.

The Chief Minister was referring to the Central programmes like Jawahar Rozgar Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employement Guarantee Scheme and others where the union government releases funds directly to the rural local bodies implementing them. He termed this as a petty practice and stating that all the Prime Ministers since the regime of Rajiv Gandhi till date, followed this without having faith in the three-tier system of Panchayat Raj.

During a preparatory meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday ahead of the launch of fresh installment of Palla Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes from May 20, Chandrashekhar Rao said only the State governments are aware of the specific conditions and needs in its jurisdiction. He felt that even during the 75th year of Indian independence, the union government failed to address basic issues like drinking and irrigation water supply, power supply, education and health infrastructure which are plaguing the villages.

“Instead, the Centre is indulging in petty things and in the process, overstepping the rights and responsibilities of the States. Hence, there has been no major progress on various fronts to realise the aspirations of the people,” he added.

Ministers, Mayors, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, District Collectors and other officials participated in the meeting.

