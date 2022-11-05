CM KCR to campaign in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections

Published Date - 5 November 22

Hyderabad: TRS (now BRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is all set to launch a nation-wide movement against the BJP and expose its conspiracies to topple the democratically elected State governments, destabilise rival political parties and create hurdles for development.

He will kickstart the journey by campaigning against the BJP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where the Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in next two months.

The Chief Minister had exposed the BJP’s alleged efforts to poach TRS MLAs and dethrone the Telangana government. While the accused were arrested, sources said Chandrashekhar Rao is of the view that the dirty politics of the BJP and its modus operandi should be taken to the people to seek their verdict. As the TRS has now transformed into BRS, he is learnt to have decided to lead a team of 50-60 MLAs and other elected representatives from Telangana to Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for campaigning.

The TRS (BRS) will stay put in these two States where they will reach out to the people and share the details about the BJP’s conspiracies. Accordingly, the video footage of the alleged BJP agents will be translated to local languages including Gujarati and circulate for the understanding of the local people.

These teams will be explain about the rapid progress achieved in Telangana in the last eight years. To this extent, a committee has been formed to prepare a road map.