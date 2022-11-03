CM KCR exposes BJP’s conspiracies, sends evidence to CJI, entire judiciary and CMs

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:37 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Hyderabad: In an explosive expose, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday laid threadbare with documented evidence the Bharatiya Janata Party’s conspiracies to topple State governments across the country and appealed to the judiciary to step in to save the country.

Urging Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, all Supreme Court judges and CJIs of all High Courts to step in to save the country and democracy, he said he was sending the evidence to them, apart from to agencies like the ED, CBI and Central Vigilance Commission, DGPs of all States and also to all prominent news agencies and national and vernacular media houses in the country.

The evidence, including visuals spanning almost three hours were collected during investigation by the Telangana police, ACB and other investigation agencies into the BJP’s covert operation here, and was already submitted to the Telangana High Court, and would reach the others by afternoon on Friday.

“In the last one month, Ramachandra Bharathi came to Hyderabad. He met Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy and proposed for defection. The MLA informed us and we lodged a formal complaint with the police for investigation. We have over three hours of footage which has been presented in court,” he said.

Calling upon the judiciary, the youth and leaders to safeguard democracy and the country, Chandrashekhar Rao said people should know the dangerous conspiracies being hatched by the BJP. A mafia is making deals taking the name of the Prime Minister himself.

“After dethroning the Telangana government, they say they will topple governments in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan among others,” he said, adding that he had informed the Delhi Chief Minister as well. He also described how the BJP agents narrate how the legislators in Karnataka were disguised as manual labourers, driven to airport in a tractor to be flown to Mumbai. They were given the promised money in Mumbai, KCR said quoting the conversation recorded on the videos.

Never in the history of the world’s largest democracy had a Prime Minister openly claimed that opposition party MLAs or leaders were in contact with him. “But Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to West Bengal threatened Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying Didi your MLAs are in touch with us,” he said, saying this was unfortunate and shameful.

“They openly abuse and threaten of creating Eknath Shindes in Telangana and Tamil Nadu to topple governments. union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Munugode declares that TRS government will be toppled in a month,” he said, asking how could this be justified.

Citing how former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, considered invincible after the Bangladesh victory, made the mistake of imposing Emergency which cost her adversely, and how the JP Narayan Movement spurred the entire nation, Chandrashekhar Rao said all sections had to condemn the BJP’s tactics failing which the nation would suffer.

“One bad step or decision will take the nation 100 years backward,” he said, adding that he had waited for the Munugode bypoll to share the evidence.

Elections would come and go, some would win and some would lose. The verdict should be accepted gracefully. But for the BJP, if they win, the Election Commission performs well, and if they lose, they accuse the Election Commission of failing in its duties. This is the narrative of the BJP, he said, adding that BJP leaders should bear in mind that EC appointments were made by the Central Government.

Stating that he was holding the press meet with a heavy heart and amidst unfortunate conditions, Chandrashekhar Rao said he had never seen such an unfortunate situation in his 45-50 years of public life.

We cannot even imagine what has conspired, he said, adding that the BJP, in eight years had destroyed all the systems in the country. Divisive and communal politics was polluting Indian culture and destroying the social fabric of India.

“I was shocked. We were ready to expose this earlier, but did not want others to point fingers at us saying we took advantage of it to win the Munugode bypoll,” he said, screening videos of the entire conspiracy.