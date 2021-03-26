CM KCR to convene all-party meeting on assigned lands issue

Speaking in the State Assembly after conclusion of discussion on the State budget, CM invited suggestions from the legislators in this regard

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday promised to convene an all-party meeting to brainstorm and come up with a solution to provide complete rights to beneficiaries of assigned lands.

“We must work out modalities and come up with a model that will protect assigned lands from land-grabbers and also provide complete rights to the assignees over the land. The government is ready to amend the existing laws, if needed,” he added. He also assured to examine the requests for regularisation of lands with notarised documents in Hyderabad.

Explaining the importance of Dharani portal, the Chief Minister said the State government had digitised and uploaded details of about 1.53 crore acre against the land mass of 2.77 crore acre in the State. He said the portal had put an end to decades-long woes of land owners and any pending issue will be resolved in a phased manner. He asserted that the land records cannot be tampered with under any circumstance and sought the support of all legislators for its successful implementation.

He also stated that the issue of Sada Bainamas will be resolved within the 95 day deadline set by the government and the District Collectors have been empowered to address them.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the State government will not compromise on welfare of the weaker section and allocated Rs 40,000 crore for the purpose in the 2021-22 budget.

“The fears of the Opposition are unfound for. The allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for the Chief Minister’s Dalit Empowerment scheme are over and above the SC sub-plan allocations. We will consult all the SC MPs and legislators from all parties to finalise modalities for implementing the scheme,” he said.

He clarified that the ‘Unemployment Allowance’ scheme could not be implemented due to Covid-19 pandemic last year and the modalities are being worked out for effective implementation of the scheme. He also assured to examine the feasibility of increasing the hostel mess charges for students. Within next seven months, the government will take up construction of integrated vegetarian and meat markets in all Urban Local Bodies (ULCs).

TS maintaining good fiscal discipline

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao assured that the State was maintaining a very good fiscal prudence and the borrowings were within the limits of Fiscal Regulation and Budget Management (FRBM).

On the concerns expressed by Opposition parties in the Assembly over increased borrowings of the State, he said the borrowings of the State government had increased in proportion to the GSDP growth and Telangana was placed at 25th position among 28 States in terms of borrowings.

He pointed out that the capital expenditure of the State has increased considerably from Rs 54,000 in 10 years before the State formation to Rs 2.34 lakh crore in the last six years after the State formation. “Telangana is the only State to issue its bonds for 25 years and 40 years to the banks against the borrowings and yet, banks are keen to purchase them which indicates the sound economy of the State,” he said.

