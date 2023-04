CM KCR to host Iftar party on April 12

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:46 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

File Photo of CM KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to host an Iftar party for Muslims on behalf of the State government on April 12 evening at LB Stadium in the city.

The State government has been organizing an Iftar dinner for Muslims every year. The Chief Minister has directed his secretary Bhupal Reddy to make necessary arrangements.

