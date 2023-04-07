Telangana once again bags rich haul in National Panchayat Awards

The Telangana State bagged a rich haul of 13 awards in the National Panchayat Awards 2023 in different categories, reflecting the effective implementation Palle Pragathi programme

Updated On - 08:20 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Hyderabad: Telangana does it again. The State bagged a rich haul of 13 awards in the National Panchayat Awards 2023 (appraisal year 2021-22) in different categories, reflecting the effective implementation Palle Pragathi programme, which is the brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Under the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchyat Satat Vikas Puraskar (DDUPSVP), Telangana bagged eight awards. Telangana leads the chart in top ten states. Interstingly, Gujarat and Karnataka do not find place in top 10 states. In the Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar (NDSPSVP), the State secured five awards.

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted “Telangana shines again. Best performer in National Panchayat Awards. Best Gram Panchayats, Highest rise in per capita income, 100 percent ODF Plus villages as per union government”

He further said the entire credit goes visionary the Chief Minister and his brainchild “Palle Pragathi”, which has uplifted the villages. He also complimented Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E Dayakar Rao and his team for the achievement.

“Telangana’s success in winning eight awards out of 27 national panchayat awards announced by union government is testimony to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision towards rural development” tweeted Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

The Minister further said three gram panchayats selected from each of the nine themes, Telangana has secured top position in four categories. The Chief Minister’s leadership and focus on rural development has resulted in this great achievement.

These awards would be presented in New Delhi on April 24 – the National Panchayat Raj Divas. Unlike last year, the union Panchayat Raj Ministry had revised the rules and nine different themes were framed for winning the awards. Telangana secured eight awards in eight themes, showcasing the rural development in the State, said Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao. He also thanked the union Government for announcing the awards to Telangana.

Awards won by Telangana under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchyat Satat Vikas Puraskar

Gram Panchayat Mandal District Award theme Rank Award money

Gowthampur Chunchupalli Bhadradri Kothagudem Healthy Panchayat 1 Rs.50 lakh

Nellutla Lingalaghanpur Jangoan Water Sufficient 1 Rs.50 lakhs

Kongatpally Hanwada Mahabubnagar Socially Secured Panchayat 1 Rs.50 lakhs

Aipoor Atmakur Suryapet Women-Friendly panchayat 1 Rs.50 lakhs

Mandoddi Rajoli Jogulamba Gadwal Poverty-free and Enhanced Livelihoods 2 Rs.40 lakhs

Cheemaldari Mominpet Vikarabad Panchayat with Good Governance 2 Rs.40 lakhs

Sultanpur Eligaid Peddapalli Clean and Green 3 Rs.30 lakhs

Gambhiraopeet Gambhiraopet Rajanna Sircilla Self-Sufficient Infrastructure 3 Rs.30 lakhs

Awards under Nanaji Deshmukh Sarvottam Panchayat Satat Vikas Puraskar

– Best Block Panchayat: Thimmapur, Karimanagar (Rank 2, Rs.75 lakh)

– Best District Panchayat: Mulugu, (Rank 2, Rs. 3 crore)

– Gram Urja Swaraj Vishesh Panchayat Puraskar: Mukra, Adilabad (Rank 3)

– Carbon Neutral Vishesh Panchayat Puraskar: Kanha, Rangareddy (Rank 2)

– Gram Urja Swaraj Vishesh Panchayat Puraskar : Yerravalle, Siddipet (Certificate)