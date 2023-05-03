| Cm Kcr To Inaugurate Brs Office In Delhi On Thursday

CM KCR to inaugurate BRS office in Delhi on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:48 AM, Wed - 3 May 23

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the newly built party office in the national capital on May 4.

The office, spread over 20,000 square feet was built in Vasant Vihar with modern amenities. Minister for Roads and Buildings, Vemula Prashant Reddy and Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, visited the building on Tuesday and took stock of the arrangements being made for the inauguration and Yagam to be performed on the occasion.

The Chief Minister is expected to leave for Delhi later today.