2200 MBBS seats for Telangana from this year, 8 new medical colleges added

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:12 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

We will start admissions in 8 new medical colleges from this year, which will add 1200 seats. Combined with the 1067 additional MBBS seats through 85 percent reservation in B category medical seats in private medical colleges

Hyderabad: In a significant boost to medical education and MBBS aspirants in Telangana, the State government on Monday, on the occasion of Durga Ashtami and Saddula Bathukamma,

has announced that a total of 2, 200 additional medical seats will be available for students for admissions from this academic year.

“We will start admissions in 8 new medical colleges from this year, which will add 1200 seats. Combined with the 1067 additional MBBS seats through 85 percent reservation in B category medical seats in private medical colleges, over 2,200 medical seats will be available from this year. This is a Dasara gift from Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao to MBBS aspirants in Telangana,” State Health Minister, T Harish Rao said.