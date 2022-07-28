CM KCR to inaugurate Police Command and Control Centre on August 4

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate the iconic Integrated Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills on August 4.

In a memo issued here to various departments involved in the project, City Police Commissioner CV Anand asked for completion of the remaining works at the earliest and for arrangements to be put in place for the inaugural ceremony.

“Since there are many works pending completion and there are several

aspects to the arrangement of logistics, planning and execution of this historic function, duty charts and roles and responsibilities of the various officers of Hyderabad City Police have been discussed and delineated. It is requested to kindly execute the assigned tasks with all your commitment and zeal, so that the programme is a grand success and raises the prestige of Hyderabad City Police,” Anand said in the memo.

The Integrated Command and Control Centre will help in networking the functioning of various units of the police under a single roof. The Centre, already popular as an upcoming iconic landmark in the city and called the Police Towers, will a network of over 9.25 lakh cameras installed across the State and help the police with advanced monitoring.

