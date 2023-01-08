| Cm Kcr To Inaugurate Three New Integrated Collectorate Complexes In Next 10 Days

Till date, 14 new IDOCs have been inaugurated while another eight IDOCs are in various stages of construction

Published Date - 08:24 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will inaugurate three new Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) or Collectorate complexes in Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts in next 10 days. Till date, 14 new IDOCs have been inaugurated while another eight IDOCs are in various stages of construction.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Chandrashekhar Rao will tour Mahabubabad district on January 12 and inaugurate the new Collectorate Complex.

On the same day, he will inaugurate the new IDOC at Bhadradri Kothagudem district. He is expected to address a public meeting in Bhadradri Kothagudem district in the evening.

After the Sankranti festival, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the new Integrated Collectorate Office Complex of Khammam district on January 18.

The State government took up construction of 25 IDOCs along with quarters of Collectors and other officers, at a cost of Rs.1,500 crore. Each integrated district complex, being built over 1.5 lakh to 1.7 lakh sq.ft with an estimated cost of Rs.50 crore to Rs.60 crore, comprises waiting rooms for the public, auditoriums, conferences halls, parking spaces, toilets and other amenities.