Telangana’s largest govt hospital to be ready soon

The super specialty hospital is being constructed to diversify and extend quality medical treatment to the people in north Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:12 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

Hyderabad: Telangana’s largest government multi-specialty hospital is fast shaping up at Warangal with the State government executing the works at a brisk pace.

Part of the Health City project in Warangal, the hospital is being set up at a cost of Rs.1,200 crore. A 24-floor structure is being constructed on a 56-acre campus, which is being developed on the Old Central Jail premises.

Already, the Airport Authority of India, Fire Safety and Prisons departments have issued clearances for the project. Among the 24 floors, 16 floors would be utilized for hospital services and the rest would be used for academic and other purposes.

Health Minister T Harish Rao and Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy are regularly monitoring the works. In tune with the construction works, efforts are expedited to recruit doctors and other medical staff as well.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had laid the foundation for the super speciality hospital on June 21, 2021.

On Sunday, sharing the images of the work in progress, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said Warangal city was getting ready to host Telangana’s largest government super specialty hospital with over 2,000 beds.

“The 24-floor hospital is Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s brainchild and the construction of the same is going on at a brisk pace,” he said in a tweet.

The entire project is funded by the State government and there is no financial assistance from the union government, the Minister said.

“Before some dump BJP trolls start making silly claims, let me assure you that the contribution of Government of India to this hospital is zero,” Rama Rao said.

