Hyderabad: Yadava, Kuruma Bhavans ready for inauguration

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been relentlessly working to uplift all castes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:20 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been relentlessly working to uplift all castes

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been relentlessly working to uplift all castes and allocate a huge budget for their welfare.

Speaking after inspecting the newly constructed Yadava and Kuruma Bhavans here on Saturday, he said the Chief Minister sanctioned Bhavans for 41 castes to carry out their activities. He would inaugurate the Yadava and Kuruma Bhavan shortly, Talasani said.

Also Read Hyderabad: Wholesale fish market to come up at Koheda

The Yadava and Kuruma Bhavans were constructed in five acres at a cost of Rs 5 crore each.