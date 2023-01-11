CM KCR to inaugurate two integrated collectorate complexes on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:43 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File Photo).

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will have a hectic day on Thursday, inaugurating two new Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) in Mahabubabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts and apart from district party offices of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in both these districts.

Officials have made elaborate arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit which gains significance ahead of his public meeting scheduled to be held in Khammam on January 18. He is expected to make several announcements, including on pending projects as well as development funds for both the districts, after inaugurating the integrated collectorate complexes. This for the first time that the Chief Minister will be inaugurating collectorate complexes on the same day in two different districts.

As per schedule, Chandrashekhar Rao will fly from Hyderabad to reach Mahabubabad at around 10 am where he will inaugurate the BRS party district office, followed by inauguration of the IDOC at 11 am. He will address elected representatives at the Collectorate complex and also review the district progress.

He will leave for Kothagudem at 2 pm where he will inaugurate the BRS party office and later, the Collectorate complex. He will also address elected representatives of Bhadradri Kothagudem district as well as review the district progress.

Meanwhile, nine more integrated district collectorate complexes are nearing completion and will be ready for inauguration in Nirmal, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba Gadwal, Suryapet, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Medak and Karimnagar among others, within a month. While construction of the integrated complexes have begun recently in Mulugu and Narayanpet districts, the construction of the building in Adilabad is at the tenders stage and land for Warangal collectorate is yet to be finalised.