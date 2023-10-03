CM KCR to launch Breakfast Scheme in government schools on October 6

The Chief Minister will formally launch the unique breakfast scheme for children in Rangareddy district while simultaneously the local public representatives will launch the scheme in other districts of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Hyderabad: In yet another major initiative at prioritizing welfare of children, Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao is all set to launch the prestigious ‘CM’s Breakfast Scheme’ in all government schools of Telangana on Friday, October 6. The Chief Minister will formally launch the unique breakfast scheme for children in Rangareddy district while simultaneously the local public representatives will launch the scheme in other districts of Telangana.

In a review meeting with all the District Collectors in Telangana over preparedness of the CM Breakfast Scheme held on Tuesday, Chief Secretary, Santhi Kumari directed officials to ensure all arrangements are in place for the smooth launch of the breakfast scheme in Government schools on October 6.

“Based on the directives from Chief Minister, along with the ongoing mid-day meal scheme, the CM’s Breakfast Scheme will be launched in all government schools,” the CS said.

The District Collectors have been directed to identify a government school in each assembly constituency in all the districts of Telangana for the launch of the breakfast scheme. Proper arrangements must be taken-up to ensure the active involvement of the local public representatives during the launch of breakfast scheme, the CS said.

At urban centres, the breakfast scheme will be implemented by Akshaya Patra Foundation while at the rural regions, the scheme will be taken-up by self-help groups. The Chief Secretary has also directed the District Collectors to complete the process of distribution of Bathukamma Saris by October 14 and distribution of sports kits by October 18.

The State government is expected to incur an expenditure of nearly Rs 400 crore every year for the implementation of the breakfast scheme for students in government primary and high schools (from class 1 to 10) across Telangana.

