GHMC Commissioner reviews arrangements for CM breakfast scheme

The Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme is expected to commence on October 6.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:48 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose on Tuesday directed officials to complete the arrangements in all the government schools before the launch of Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme, which is expected to be on October 6.

In a conference with Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetti, Additional Commissioner Sneha Sabarish and Zonal Commissioners, he said that one school from each constituency should be selected to start the scheme with the cooperation of the district education department officials.

With the participation of local legislators, ministers and public representatives, organizations like Akshaya Patra Trust are also expected to collaborate and implement the scheme.