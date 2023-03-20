CM KCR exudes confidence of scoring a hat-trick in next Assembly polls

K Chandrashekhar Rao said Telangana people will not fall prey for the cheap politics of both BJP and Congress parties

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:25 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Hyderabad: Exuding confidence that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would secure a hat-trick victory in the next Assembly elections, Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao said Telangana people will not fall prey for the cheap politics of both BJP and Congress parties.

Since this was the election year, the onus was on the party workers to cautiously counter and expose the false propaganda of the opposition parties, the Chief Minister said. In a message issued to party workers on Monday, he said it was the responsibility of the party workers to strengthen the party further.

Stating that he would be indebted to party workers for ensuring party’s grand victory in panchayats to parliamentary constituency elections in all these years, the Chief Minister said others considered politics as a game but for BRS it was a task. Considering politics as a sacred duty to fulfill people’s aspirations, the BRS government had transformed Telangana as an index for welfare and development, he said.

Due to successful execution of works and welfare programmes, which were considered impossible by many, the BRS government ensured that Telangana emerged as a role model for the entire country.

It was now one among the five large States, which were contributing immensely to the nation’s economy, he said.

While, Telangana achieved unbelievable development in all sectors in the last years, after 75 years of Independence, the nation was still plagued with issues like sufficient drinking water for households and irrigation purposes, besides power supply, he pointed out.

“China, Singapore and South Korea are achieving rapid progress and unfortunately India is beset with communal hatred and lagging behind in development,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

Holding Congress and BJP parties responsible for the poor development of the nation, he said both the parties lacked vision and commitment. “To fill the void, the BRS set new agenda for the nation and embarked on a new journey to influence the national politics” he stressed.

However, unable to stomach the BRS party’s Ab Ki Bar Kisan Sarkar slogan, the BJP-led union government was attacking the party on all fronts. It was also creating hurdles in Telangana’s progress, the BRS chief said.

“Our party defeated many attacks and conspiracies during separate State agitation. Had we feared then, would Telangana be achieved,” he reminded the party workers, stressing that they were his might and force.