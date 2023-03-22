CM KCR to tour hailstorm affected districts on Thursday

CM KCR will interact with farmers to extend them support in the wake of extensive crop damage by recent hailstorm and unseasonal rains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:19 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will tour the districts of Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Warangal and Karimnagar on Thursday, and examine the crops which were damaged by the recent hailstorm and unseasonal rains.

He will interact with farmers to extend them support in the wake of extensive crop damage.

The Chief Minister was earlier planning to tour the districts on Tuesday or Wednesday, but postponed it due to prior commitments and asked the Ministers as well as the officials to conduct field visit and submit a report on the crop damage immediately.

Crops like sugarcane, jowar, and vegetables were damaged in some parts of the affected districts. There are reports of damage to paddy crops in districts like Siddipet and Medak as well.

