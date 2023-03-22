| Cm Kcr Likely To Inspect Damaged Crops In Karimnagar On Thursday

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is also likely to interact with affected farmers after inspecting the damaged crops

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Collector RV Karnan, CP L Subbarayudu and Additional Collector Garima Agarwal inspecting arrangements for the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's visit to Ramadugu on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is likely to inspect the crop damage caused by the recent hailstorm in Ramadugu mandal on Thursday.

According to district officials, the Chief Minister was also likely to interact with affected farmers after inspecting the damaged crops. Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar inspected arrangements for the Chief Minister’s tour. Earlier, Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal and other officials also inspected the arrangements for his visit.

Various crops sowed in Ramadugu, Gangadhara, Choppadandi mandals of Choppadandi constituency were damaged due to unseasonal rains coupled with hailstorm and gale that hit the district on March 18 and 19.