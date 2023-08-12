CM KCR to visit Medak, Suryapet districts

Telangana Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao will be touring Medak and Suryapet districts on August 19 and 20 respectively to participate in different development programmes and address public meetings.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:07 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

To begin with, the Chief Minister will be visiting Medak on August 19 to inaugurate the Integrated District Collectorate complex and Superintendent of Police office. Later, he would inaugurate the BRS party office, followed by a public meeting.

On August 20, the Chief Minister would visit Suryapet and inaugurate the Integrated District Collectorate complex and Superintendent of Police office. He will also inaugurate the newly constructed medical college in the district.

After inaugurating the BRS party office, the Chief Minister will address a public meeting.