CM KCR to visit Vasalamarry on Wednesday

Yadadri-Bhongir: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will visit Vasalamarry of Thurkapally in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Wednesday. District Collector Pamela Satpathy along with other officials examined the arrangements for the CM’s visit.

According to the official sources, a very limited number of leaders would be allowed for the Chief Minister’s tour during which he would visit Dalit colony of the village. Later, he would attend a meeting in Rythu Vedika for which only 100 members, including farmers and members of village development committee, would be allowed to attend.