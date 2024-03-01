Collector advises students to show heroism in studies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 07:19 PM

Karimnagar: Collector Pamela Satpathy advised students to show heroism in studies and stay away from bad habits.

Participating in an awareness programme on ‘Snehitha’ held in Mukarampura government high school here on Friday, the Collector said only better education would help students achieve higher positions in life. So, students strive hard to reach higher positions. Students should lodge complaints with officials without any fear if they were facing physical or mental problems from anybody or injustice done to them by anybody.

In case of emergency, students could inform officials by dialing 1098, she said.

The Collector later examined the meals prepared to serve the students as part of the Mid Day meal programme and instructed the staff to provide tasty food to students.

DEO Janardhan Rao, Marketing officer Padmavathi, Science officer Jaipal Reddy and others were present.