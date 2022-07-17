CM KCR underlines permanent solution to floods’ problem

Mulugu: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has directed officials of the irrigation department to take steps to prevent the flooding of the habitations during the monsoon season and find a permanent solution to the miseries of the people living along the banks of the River Godavari.

He sanctioned Rs 8.3 crore to the flood-hit districts for taking up immediate relief measures.

“You need not think about the cost of the work, the government is ready to bear whatever the amount is. All you need to do is find a permanent solution to this flooding of the villages. The previous governments focused only on temporary solutions, but we need to find a permanent ones,” he told the officials during a review meeting on the damage caused by the floods to the River Godavari. The meeting was held at the ITDA, office at Eturnagaram in Mulugu district on Sunday after inspecting the flood affected areas in the district.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Minister has taken the district forest officer (DFO) Pradeep Kumar Shetty to task for not allowing the NPDCL to replace the damaged poles to restore the power supply in the flood hit areas and the Roads and Building departments to take up repairs to the damaged bridge.

“Why are you raising objections to the development works? We have to work for the wellbeing of the people. This is not right. You must allow them to take up the works in the forest areas,” he warned.

Appreciating the officials for ensuring no loss of humans during unprecedented floods to the Godavari, he also asked them to work in three shifts to serve the flood victims. He also directed the irrigation officials to prepare a booklet on the floods for the future needs. Referring to the damage to pipelines of the Mission Bhagiratha, he asked the officials to take immediate steps to repair the pipelines to restore the water supply. Responding to a request of the local people’s representatives, the Chief Minister has sanctioned a TSRTC bus depot to Mulugu.

Chandrashekar Rao sanctioned Rs 2.50 crore to Mulugu district, Rs 2.30 crore to Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, Rs 2 crore to the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district and Rs 1.50 crore to Mahabubabad district as the immediate relief. To take up rescue operations in case of emergency, the Chief Minister said that one helicopter will be stationed in Mulugu and another one will be at Bhadrachalam. He asked the officials to repair the roads, culverts, bridges, and cause-ways and restore the power supply on the war footing basis to the flood hit areas.

At the request to the locals, the Chief Minister has announced the sanction of Rs 50 lakhs for the development of Pakkapur village, and ordered the officials to take up the R & B road works to Shyampalli village.