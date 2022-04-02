‘CM KCR will take bold decisions and many reforms will be introduced this year’

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:12 PM, Sat - 2 April 22

Bachampalli Santhosh Kumar Shastry

Hyderabad: “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is going to take bold decisions and many reforms will be introduced this year,” predicted Bachampalli Santhosh Kumar Shastry during Panchanga Sravanam organized as part of Ugadi celebrations at Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday.

Shastry predicted that the whole country would be eagerly waiting for the decisions of the Chief Minister, who is going to continue administration magnificently. There will be abundant water and greenery everywhere in the State. Since bountiful rain is expected during the ensuing monsoon, farmers will be getting exceptional crops and all peasants will become kings as they will return home with high profits if they cultivate crops as per the advice of officials.

According to Santhosh Kumar, people can soon breathe easy without masks and there will be no RT-PCR test for Covid-19. Stating that this is going to be the year of employment and those working hard would get priority, he predicted that women would get many opportunities in the State and the future of women IAS officers would be excellent.

He said India’s focus would be on Hyderabad since it’s going to be the most important city in the world. “We can expect 75 per cent of good results while 25 per cent slightly worse results this year,” he anticipated, adding that the future of Telangana will be dynamic under the leadership of the Chief Minister. He, however, cautioned people to be careful while spending money in view of the crisis in Sri Lanka. Financial situation in the State will also improve and there was no need to panic, he said, stating that there would be tension on the borders. However, those planning to change parties would face bad times, he said.

Santhosh Kumar said the work from home concept that was started due to Covid-19 situation would be lifted. The real-estate sector would progress on all fronts in the State while it would suffer elsewhere in the country.

