CM KCR’s movie to become blockbuster on Nov 30, says KTR

Minister KT Rama Rao, the working president of BRS, expressed confidence that the film written by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is set to be a blockbuster on November 30.

Published Date - 07:18 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao said the movie scripted by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would become a blockbuster on November 30.

“The story writer, screenplay writer and director for the Telangana story is Chandrashekhar Rao. It is going to become a blockbuster. Meanwhile, another movie being produced by a Kannada producer, Delhi director and Gujarat actor is going to become an utter flop and disaster,” he said at the BRS Yuva Atmeeya Sammelanam in Vemulawada on Monday.

“It is not Prime Minister Narendera Modi or AICC leader Rahul Gandhi who decide who should run the Telangana government. It is not Delhi. The people from the streets of Telangana should decide that,” he said, also pointing out that given the Congress culture of changing Chief Ministers frequently, the State would become unstable if Telangana was handed over to Delhi.

It was not Chalmeda Laxminarsimha Rao who is contesting in Vemulawada. People should consider that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is contesting in Vemulawada. If the people vote for the opposition, they would return to Delhi and Gujarat and injustice would be done to Telangana, he said.

Recalling that Indira Gandhi had suppressed the six point formula, he said Rahul Gandhi was now talking about six guarantees. Forget the six guarantees, Telangana will hit Rahul Gandhi for a six on November 30.

Like Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, Chandrashekhar Rao would hit a century and form the government by winning 100 seats. Stating that Telangana people strongly believed in Chandrashekhar Rao, Rama Rao asked the people not to fall for false promises or psychological games played by the Opposition using caste and religious sentiments.