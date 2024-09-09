CM Revanth directs officials to expedite Pharma City development

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the officials to expedite the development of the Green Pharma City at Mucherla covering Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar districts limits.

Stating that those who had lost their lands for pharma city should be provided a share in the development of the city, he asked officials to prepare plans to this effect. During a meeting with officials here on Monday, the Chief Minister said the area, which was identified already at Mucherla, should be developed into a green pharma city. The latest technology, which was available world-over should be utilized towards the development, he said.

“Development of green pharma city should be devoid of any pollution and it should be environment-friendly. Industrial development should take place without any inconvenience to the people in the surrounding areas,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that construction of roads, drinking water, electricity, drainage and other infrastructure, which was necessary for development of the city, should be taken at the earliest.

He also said that established pharma companies were evincing interest in investing in the Green Pharma City. Discussions would be held with those companies shortly.