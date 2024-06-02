CM Revanth draws flak for likening BRS’ Telangana Formation Day celebrations to Pakistan Independence Day

KTR dubbed Revanth Reddy as a fool who lacked basic understanding of Telangana movement and the aspirations of people of the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 June 2024, 05:40 PM

BRS working president KTR speaking to the media after unfurling National flag at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday.

Hyderabad: The BRS working president K.T Rama Rao spewed fire on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the latter’s remarks comparing the BRS celebration of the Telangana formation day to Pakistan celebrating its Independence Day, a day prior to India. He dubbed Revanth Reddy as a fool who lacked basic understanding of Telangana movement and the aspirations of people of the State.

Launching a diatribe against the Chief Minister at Telangana Bhavan here on Sunday, Rama Rao stated that Revanth Reddy was a fool to restrict the decennial celebrations of Telangana State formation day to just one day. He stated that if the BRS was in power, it would have held a month-long celebrations.

“Revanth Reddy is a ‘jackpot Chief Minister’ who knows nothing about the sacrifices and movement of the Telangana people, which is why he is conducting the Telangana Formation Day celebrations nominally. He did not utter ‘Jai Telangana’ even in his message to the people as the Chief Minister on the State Formation Day,” the BRS working president observed.

He added that Revanth Reddy did not even visit Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gun Park till recently and paid homage to Telangana martyrs only on Sunday on the occasion of the Telangana State Formation Day.

BRS senior leader and former Minister T Harish Rao also slammed the Chief Minister for his remarks, stating that only those who participated in the Telangana movement and have love for the land, can understand the importance of the State Formation Day celebrations. “How can a person who never participated in the Telangana agitation nor raised slogan of “Jai Telangana” can understand such emotions?” he asked.

He stated that the previous BRS government planned year-long celebrations and even held inaugural celebrations of the decennial year for 21 days from June 2 last year. He reminded that the government successfully organised numerous events including Kavi Sammelans, Ashtavadhanam, folk and cultural events across the State. “But those who aimed guns at the Telangana agitators cannot understand it,” he said.

He pointed out that during the Congress regime, the then Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Bhagel organised three-day celebrations of the State Formation Day earlier and demanded to know if those celebrations too were like Pakistan Independence Day celebrations.