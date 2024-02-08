CM Revanth Reddy calls for new sand policy

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy warned that unauthorized sand quarrying and illegal transportation of sand, which he said was continuing unabated, should be stopped immediately

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 February 2024, 10:30 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Stating that the existing sand policy had become a source of corruption, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed officials to formulate a new policy to meet the people’s requirements, besides generating revenue for the government.

Officials were instructed to study the policies being adopted in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other States. Speaking at a meeting with Mines and Geology officials here on Thursday, the Chief Minister warned that unauthorized sand quarrying and illegal transportation of sand, which he said was continuing unabated, should be stopped immediately.

All the officials should change their practices within 48 hours. After two days, vigilance and ACB officials should be deployed and inspections should be carried out in all districts. No officer should be spared in case of any violation, he said, also issuing instructions to identify trucks involved in illegal sand transportation based on the toll gate data on all the routes. All existing sand reaches and dumps should also be checked, he said.

“If any irregularities are noticed, mere levying of fines will not be sufficient. Stern action should be taken against those responsible,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that surprise inspections were conducted at Nizamabad and Warangal routes involving transport department on Saturday. Of the 83 sand trucks that were checked, 22 trucks were found to be unauthorized. About four to five trucks were found transporting sand with the same permit and same registration number. At this rate, 25 percent of the sand was transported illegally, he said.

There was a need to stop all the irregularities and cleanse the entire Mines and Geology department, he said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to seize unauthorized stone crushers that were being operated on the outskirts of Hyderabad. In case pits were being dug up for more than six feet for cellars, tax should be collected as per rules, he said, adding that building permissions of such structures should be synchronized with the department through an integrated online system.

He also wanted officials to furnish a report on cases pertaining to granite and other quarries and agencies handling the cases, besides their current status.