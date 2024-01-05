CM Revanth Reddy continues meetings in Delhi; to meet HM, FM, UPSC chief

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:20 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Hyderabad: Continuing his meetings in New Delhi for the second day on Friday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be meeting Union Public Service Commission chairman Manoj Soni and Union Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal.

He will be accompanied by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy during these meetings.

In the meeting with the UPSC chairman, the Chief Minister is expected to discuss State government’s plans to revamp the Telangana State Public Service Commission. It may be recalled that the Chief Minister had instructed senior officials from the State to study the practices adopted by UPSC in conducting the recruitment examinations.

In addition to these meetings, the Chief Minister is likely to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.

After the meetings, he is expected to fly back to Hyderabad around 3 pm today.