RSS, BJP working towards ending reservations to weaker sections: CM

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy said time and again the RSS and the BJP had been expressing their views about changing the Constitution and ending reservation to weaker sections.

Hyderabad: Standing by his allegations that the BJP and the RSS were hatching a conspiracy to change the Constitution and to end reservations of the weaker sections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said there was substantial evidence to prove that the RSS and the BJP had plans to scrap weaker section quotas.

Citing the example of former President KR Narayanan’s address to the Joint Parliament on February 23, 2000, during the Vajpayee government, in which it was clearly said that the government would set up a broad-based Constitution Review Commission to make suitable recommendations for any possible changes.

“While keeping the basic structure and salient features of the Constitution inviolate, it has, however, become necessary to examine the experience of the past fifty years to better achieve the ideals enshrined in the Constitution,” the Presidential address stated.

The then NDA government had also issued a Gazette in this regard and the Justice Venkatachaliah Commission was set up for suggesting possible amendments to the Constitution, he said.

“Though the commission submitted its report in 2002 it was never made public. As the NDA did not have a majority in the Lok Sabha the plan was shelved,” he said.

Stating that RSS had been opposing weaker section reservations from the beginning, Revanth Reddy recalled that the second chief of RSS Madhav Sadashivrao Golwalkar had openly opposed reservations to weaker sections and it was also mentioned in his book published in 1960.

Even RSS ideologist and spokesperson MG Vaidya in 2015, after the Modi government came to power, had said that there was no need to continue reservations for weaker sections, he pointed out.

“Let Modi and Shah tell the nation that Vajpayee, Golwalkar and Vaidya were lying. They were not against changing the constitution. Triple Talak, Uniform Civil Code, Ram Mandir and Article 370 were in their agenda and they successfully did it. Now they are preparing to change the constitution and end the reservation. The BJP slogan ‘Ab Ki Baar 400 par’ itself is proof that they are going to change the constitution,”he alleged.

He claimed that the Congress was planning to remove the 50 percent cap to provide reservations to OBC and other communities

“We are not doing injustice to OBCs by providing reservations to the poor Muslims. We will increase the quota for them too,”he said.