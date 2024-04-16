Maheshwar Reddy urges CS to enhance rental amount of Sai Sindhu Foundation

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 April 2024, 07:45 PM

Hyderabad: Stating that the 15 acres of prime land leased to Sai Sindhu Foundation by the State government was causing a huge loss to the exchequer, BJP Legislative Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy urged Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to make changes in the lease agreement and enhance the lease amount.

In a letter written to the Chief Secretary on Tuesday, Maheshwar Reddy said the State government had leased the 15 acres of land at Khanamet in Serilingampally of Rangareddy district to the Foundation for Rs 5 lakh per year per acre (total Rs 75 lakh per year) with 5 percent annual increase of lease rent.

Whereas going by the market value of the land parcel the lease amount should be fixed at Rs. 50 crore per annum with 10 percent annual increase of lease rent, he said.

Giving details of the issue, the said the BRS government allotted the land in 2018 for construction of cancer hospital, on non-profit basis, on lease basis for a period of 30 years, renewable for another 30 years and the lease amount was fixed at Rs 1,47,743 per year for the first three years and a 5 percent increase thereafter every 3 years.

However in June 2023, a High Court bench heard a writ petition filed by Urmila Pingle, sets aside the GO and refers the matter back to the State government for a fresh consideration, he said.

Meanwhile in September 2023, the BRS government again issued orders allotting the land by fixing lease amount at Rs 2 lakh per acre with 5 percent annual increase of lease rent.

On January 29, the Congress government re-examined the matter and kept the BRS government’s orders in abeyance and again on March 14, the government issued GO 37, revoking its abeyance orders and increased the lease rental to Rs 5 lakh per year per acre (total Rs 75 lakh per year) with 5 percent annual increase of lease rent, he said.

He reminded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, as an Opposition leader, had termed the allotment of land to the Foundation as “illegal” and opposed it. He urged the Chief Secretary to make changes in the GO 37 and enhance the lease amount.