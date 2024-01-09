CM Revanth Reddy holds talks with Godrej Agrovet

The company, which is into cooking oils, dairy, agro, veterinary services, agro chemicals, animal fodder and veterinary services, is all set to set up an integrated oil palm processing unit in collaboration with the Malaysia-based Sime Darby Berhad company in Khammam district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 05:24 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: A delegation from the Godrej Agrovet Company Ltd met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday.

The delegation led by Managing Director Iram Singh Yadav held discussions with the Chief Minister at the Secretariat, during which Revanth Reddy suggested to the company to explore the huge potential in the State the fields of real estate, furniture and consumer goods.

Promising all support to expand further the oil palm and dairy business which have already been taken up by the company in Telangana, the Chief Minister advised the company to promote skill development as part of corporate social responsibility.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and other officials were present.