BRS leader Dasoju Sravan condemns Revanth Reddy’s remarks on Legislative Council

Revanth Reddy compared Telangana State Legislative Council with 'Irani Cafe' filled with 'Real Estate dealers' indulging in 'Real Estate deals'

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 11:43 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader Dasoju Sravan on Monday condemned the remarks of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy comparing the Telangana State Legislative Council with ‘Irani Cafe’ and MLCs as ‘Real Estate dealers’. He said the remarks were defaming a constitutional body, which amounts to breach of legislative privileges.

He was reacting to Revanth Reddy’s remarks during a television interview that the lost glory of the Legislative Council should be revived as it was resembling an ‘Irani Cafe’ filled with ‘Real Estate dealers’ indulging in ‘Real Estate deals’.

In a statement, Sravan argued that being a leader of the House, if the Chief Minister causes disrepute with his defaming and derogatory comments, only God could help the State. He suggested that as the Chief Minister of Telangana, it is mandatory for the latter to maintain utmost dignity, decency and decorum in his speech and action, which will bring respect to his Chair and uphold the constitutional values and democratic spirit.

“Elections are over, with clear mandate from people having come to power, it is appropriate for Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to focus on governance rather than indulging in politics of mudslinging,” he added.