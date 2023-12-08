CM Revanth Reddy reviews power position in Telangana

Though the CM is learned to have sought suggestions on implementing schemes announced by his party, there was no official statement issued on what transpired in the high-level review meeting. The media was not allowed in the Secretariat either

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: A day after assuming charge, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reviewed the financial conditions of the power utilities and discussed with officials the electricity consumption, distribution and production details of the State.

The Chief Minister held the high-level review meeting in the presence of Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, Secretary (CMO) V Seshadri, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao, Special Chief Secretary (Energy) Sunil Sharma, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) CMD N Sridhar, SPDCL CMD G Raghuma Reddy, NPDCL CMD Gopal Rao and other officials.

Also Read CM Revanth Reddy asks officials to monitor treatment of KCR

Though the Chief Minister is learned to have sought suggestions on implementing schemes announced by his party, there was no official statement issued on what transpired in the meeting. The media was not allowed in the Secretariat either.

The Energy Department and Discom officials are said to have given a powerpoint

presentation on the power sector and explained about the situation to the Chief Minister. It is also learnt that the Chief Minister discussed the Gruha Jyothi scheme, which provides free electricity for up to 200 units monthly to all domestic consumers.

Prabhakar Rao clarifies:

Amid reports that Chairman and Managing Director of TSGenco and TSTransco D Prabhakar Rao skipped the review meeting called by the Chief Minister, Rao clarified that he had no information about the Chief Minister holding the meeting.

The Chief Minister had on Thursday directed the Energy Department Secretary not to accept the resignation of Prabhakar Rao and to ensure that he attended the review meeting. Responding to reports that he skipped the review meeting, Prabhakar Rao said he was not informed about the review meeting and that he had no intention to skip it.

“No one called me for the meeting. Why should I skip a review meeting called by the CM? I would have attended the meeting if I was asked to do so,”he said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Power Engineers Association said it would cooperate with the government in implementation of the 24-hour free power supply to farmers and uninterrupted power supply to all consumers.