Not informed about CM’s meeting: Prabhakar Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:17 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Hyderabad: Amid reports that Chairman and Managing Director of TSGenco and TSTransco D Prabhakar Rao skipped a review meeting called by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, Rao clarified that he had no information about the Chief Minister holding a review meeting at the Secretariat.

The Chief Minister had on Thursday directed the Energy Department Secretary not to accept the resignation of Prabhakar Rao and to ensure that he attended the review meeting. Responding to reports that he skipped the review meeting, Prabhakar Rao said he was not informed about the review meeting and that he had no intention to skip it.

“No one called me for the meeting. Why should I skip a review meeting called by the CM? I would have attended the meeting if I was asked to do so,”he said.

After Prabhakar Rao’s clarification, officials are now wondering why the Energy Secretary had not informed him about the review meeting despite the Chief Minister asking him to do so.