CM Revanth Reddy asks officials to monitor treatment of KCR

According to an official statement, the police had ensured a green channel for shifting Chandrashekhar Rao from his farmhouse in Erravalli to the hospital.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:58 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday instructed the Secretary (Health Medical & Family Welfare) to visit and monitor the treatment and progress of recovery of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who was admitted to Yashoda Hospital here after a fall.

Following this, the Secretary (HM&FW) interacted with the doctors and management of the hospital, who informed that Chandrashekhar Rao had suffered a hip fracture due to the fall. This was conveyed to the Chief Minister, who asked the management of the hospital that the best care should be provided to Rao. He also asked the officials to continue to monitor the treatment of the former Chief Minister closely and to keep him updated.

మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి కల్వకుంట్ల చంద్రశేఖరరావు గారి ఆరోగ్య పరిస్థితిని గురించి ఆరా తీయడం జరిగింది. ఆసుపత్రిని సందర్శించి, ఆయనకు మెరుగైన వైద్య సేవలు అందేలా చూడాలని, పరిస్థితిని ఎప్పటికప్పుడు నివేదించాలని ఆరోగ్య శాఖ కార్యదర్శిని ఆదేశించడం జరిగింది. కేసీఆర్ గారు త్వరగా కోలుకోవాలని… — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) December 8, 2023

According to an official statement, the police had ensured a green channel for shifting Chandrashekhar Rao from his farmhouse in Erravalli to the hospital.

With several people expressing concern over the condition of Chandrashekhar Rao, BRS working president KT Rama Rao posted an update on X, stating that the former Chief Minister would have to undergo a hip replacement surgery.

“Sri KCR Garu needs to undergo a Hip Replacement Surgery today after he had a fall in his bathroom. Thanks to all those who have been sending messages for his speedy recovery..” (sic) he posted.

Earlier, BRS MLC Kavitha, too, posted on ‘X’ that Chandrashekhar Rao had sustained a minor injury and was currently under expert care in the hospital. “With the support and well-wishes pouring in, Dad will be absolutely fine soon. Grateful for all the love,” she wrote.

Several others including Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished a speedy recovery to the BRS chief. “Distressed to know that former Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu has suffered an injury. I pray for his speedy recovery and good health.” (sic), the Prime Minister posted on X.