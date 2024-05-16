CM Revanth Reddy stresses on revenue generation

The Chief Minister held a meeting with officials from commercial taxes, excise, stamps and registration and other departments here on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Expressing dissatisfaction over the income generated in the State last year, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to review the month-wise revenue generation so as to achieve the annual targets set in the annual budget.

During the meeting, he wanted the officials to lay focus on GST collection, which was one of the key sources of revenue for the State.

Proper field inspections and auditing should be conducted to increase the GST collection, he said, stressing that GST evaders should not be spared and officials should make sure the mistakes committed in the past did not recur.

The Chief Minister specifically sought the reasons for revenue not increasing despite the fact that elections were conducted last year.

Strict action against should be taken against illegal transportation of liquor and also against tax evasion, he said. Stating that rates of land and immovable property had increased drastically across the State, the Chief Minister said the income from registrations and stamps had not increased.

At many places, there was no correlation between market value of the land and the actual sales rates. As per rules, market value of the land have to be revised annually.

Calling for steps to revise these prices, he said revision of agricultural lands, vacant lots, plots, apartments market values and the locations should be determined scientifically determined.

All the regulations of the Registration and Stamps department should be strictly followed, he ordered.

“Land market values should be revised to promote the real estate and construction sector in tune with the State government’s increasing revenue,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that a comparative study of stamp duties prevailing in Telangana and other States should be conducted, besides ascertaining whether to increase or decrease the stamp duties.

With officials pointing out that many Sub-Registrar’s offices were being operated from rented premises without basic amenities, the Chief Minister said land collected for public utility should be identified and model Sub-Registrar offices should be constructed at some places.

He specifically directed the officials to ensure there was no shortage of sand for common people and those taking up small constructions.