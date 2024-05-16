Rains: CM Revanth Reddy asks officials to be alert

The Chief Minister spoke to heads of different departments in this regard from the Secretariat here on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 06:26 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: With heavy rains lashing Hyderabad and different districts, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to stay alert and initiate measures to ensure there was no inconvenience to people.

The Chief Minister spoke to heads of different departments in this regard from the Secretariat here on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister is convening a meeting with officials from different departments over the revenue resources for the State.

He sought revenue details from commercial taxes, transport, excise, registration and stamps and mining departments.

Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy are also participating in the meeting.