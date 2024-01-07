CM Revanth Reddy to convene meeting on Praja Palana on Monday

Hyderabad: Over 1.25 crore applications were filed under the Praja Palana programme across the State and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be conducting a meeting on Monday to discuss the future course of action with his cabinet colleagues.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister will formally launch a portal, prajapalana.telangana.gov.in, designed exclusively for the programme.

Apart from cabinet Ministers, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and other senior officials from different departments will participate in the meeting to be held at the Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat.

The Praja Palana programme commenced on December 28 and concluded on Saturday. During the 10-day outreach programme, 1,25,84,383 applications were filed for the five guarantees announced by the Congress government. Of the total applications, 19.92 lakh applications were filed pertaining to others, including ration cards.

Among all the districts, 13.7 lakh applications – the highest number of applications were filed in Hyderabad, followed by 10.2 lakh in Ranga Reddy and 9.2 lakh in Medchal Malkajgiri. The least number of applications 1.10 lakh were filed from Mulugu district.

The programme was conducted in 16,392 Gram Panchayats and 710 municipal wards. About 3,714 officers’ teams were deployed to conduct the programme and the applications were received through 44,568 counters.

The State government had already directed the officials to upload the applications by January 17.