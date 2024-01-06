Telangana: Praja Palana programme concludes on Saturday

Over 1.24 crore applications were received for different benefits under the Praja Palana programme

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:46 PM, Sat - 6 January 24

Hyderabad: The Praja Palana programme, launched to receive applications for the six guarantees from people across the State, concluded on Saturday.

Though the acceptance of applications at Grama Sabhas concluded on Saturday, the State government announced that people could submit their applications at MRO and MPDO offices from Monday.

The public outreach programme commenced on December 28 at all gram panchayats and municipal wards in the State. Initially, the programme was plagued with a shortage of applications and a lack of clarity among officials over some issues. Many people had also sold the applications for exorbitant prices. However, things were streamlined following complaints.

Over 1.24 crore applications were received for different benefits under the programme. Till Friday, 1,08,94,115 applications were received at different centres set up in the State. Of these, 93, 38,111 applications were about the six guarantees and 15,55,704 were related to others. As many as, 1,02,49,312 households participated in the Praja Palana grama sabhas.

The State government has already initiated the exercise to upload the applications online. Instructions were issued to the officials to complete the exercise by January 17 and once the data is processed, the government is likely to examine the applications and identify the beneficiaries.