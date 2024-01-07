Telangana Govt has asked for sitting judge for KLIS probe, says Uttam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

Hyderabad: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the State government has asked the Telangana High Court to spare a sitting judge to be tasked with the judicial probe that was already announced into the construction of the Kaleshwaram project.

In an official release here, the Minister said the way the project got implemented by the previous BRS government was reviewed thoroughly during the last one month along with other irrigation projects. A powerpoint presentation was also made by top officials of the department at the Medigadda barrage after a stock taking exercise recently. The facts and figures pertaining to the sinking of Medigadda barrage were placed before the media and the general public. The issue of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy project, which was awaiting environmental clearance, was taken up with the union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during the Chief Minister’s visit to Delhi.

The Minister had accompanied the Chief Minister when the PRLIS issue was represented to the union Minister after appraising him of the importance of the Krishna basin project for Telangana.

“We requested him to ensure that the demand for national status for the project was considered. The government is working with full accountability on the irrigation projects,” he stressed.

Equal attention was paid to other projects so as to extend irrigation facility to maximum ayacut. As for the functioning of the Civil Supplies Corporation, he said he had already conducted multiple reviews. Moves were afoot for streamlining its functioning.

The corporation has debts mounting to Rs 58,000 crore. The corporation was keen on making the rice being provided under the public distribution system utilised the best way. He explained that the government had come closer to the people during the month long programme intended to reach out to the people.

“We have proved amply what real public governance could be,” he said, adding that officials and elected representatives were within the reach of the people.