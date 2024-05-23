CM Revanth Reddy to visit Medigadda next week

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will visit Medigadda barrage next week to take stock of the interim works in progress.

Ahead of his visit, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday had a review with officials of the Irrigation Department and representatives of L&T, the agency that implemented the Medigadda barrage works.

He directed the officials that NDSA recommendations for implementing interim measures on Medigadda barrage should be completed on a war footing. He would accompany the Chief Minister to the barrage, he said.