CM Revanth Reddy visits Tughlaq Road Bungalow in New Delhi

After swearing in as Chief Minister, this was Revanth Reddy's first visit to the bungalow

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:57 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday visited Bungalow 23 on Tughlaq Road in New Delhi, which is the Official Residence of the Chief Minister, Telangana.

After swearing in as Chief Minister, this was Revanth Reddy‘s first visit to the bungalow. Officials have changed the name plate of the bungalow, which was the official residence of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao since 2004.

After a few changes in the bungalow, the Chief Minister is likely to occupy the residence officially and perform pujas, according to reports.